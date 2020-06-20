Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Camping is currently prohibited by the coronavirus rules

Police in the Lake District say they have had to send "countless hopeful campers" home for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.

Activities such as camping are currently prohibited by the government rules.

Police in the South Lakes said as well as breaching the rules, visitors had also damaged trees and left behind litter and human waste.

"Please visit responsibly," a spokesman said, adding: "No overnight stays".

The Lake District National Park Authority said the area was open to day-trippers but asked visitors to be responsible and avoid busy areas.

