The teenager appeared at Preston Crown Court

A woman has appeared in court accused of making false claims of rape and sex trafficking.

Eleanor Williams, 19, from Barrow-in-Furness, is charged with seven counts of perverting the course of justice.

No pleas were entered when she appeared at Preston Crown Court and she was remanded in custody.

The court heard a potential trial could take up to 10 weeks, adding the earliest it could start at present would be August 2021.

Judge Mark Brown said that was a "worst-case scenario" and he hoped the lifting of coronavirus restrictions would mean it could be held sooner.

A hearing for pleas is due to be held in November, but Ms Williams' lawyer Louise Blackwell QC said the defendent would "undoubtedly" deny the charges.

