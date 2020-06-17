Image caption David Graham initially claimed the heroin was a "personal stash" to see him through lockdown

A drug dealer who stashed heroin in his boxer shorts has been jailed.

David Graham was first stopped in Whitehaven, Cumbria, in May 2019, and when searched a black sock containing heroin fell from his underwear.

While on bail awaiting sentence he was again found with the drug in May 2020, Carlisle Crown Court was told.

The 42-year-old, from Croasdale Avenue, admitted two counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply and has been sentenced to 46 months.

When arrested for a second time, Graham initially claimed the heroin was a personal stash to see him though Covid-19.

'Commercial benefit'

The court heard that the former soldier, who had suffered personal loss and trauma and received a previous post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, had since kicked his heroin habit.

Passing sentence, Judge Nicholas Barker noted Graham had spoken of being a heroin addict during six years spent "in a fog".

He said: "But of course what underlines these offences is that you were supplying heroin to others and therefore perpetuating, continuing, the devastating effect it had upon you on other people, and of course that is where the culpability lies in this case.

"This was a dealing operation by you for commercial benefit - no doubt about that."