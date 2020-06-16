Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Broad Close on Friday evening

A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed.

David Greenall was found with injuries by officers called to a property on Broad Close in Barrow, Cumbria, on Friday.

The 48-year-old was taken to Furness General Hospital where he died a short time later.

Adrian Hughes, from Broad Close, is due to appear before Barrow Magistrates' Court later.

In a statement, Mr Greenall's family said: "We had some really good times with David and have fond memories. He will be sadly missed."