Cumbria

Arrest after Barrow man David Greenall, 48, dies of 'stab' wounds

  • 15 June 2020
David Greenall Image copyright Family handout
Image caption David Greenall was found with "stab wounds" and died later in hospital, police said

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in south Cumbria.

Officers were called to a property on Broad Close in Barrow on Friday evening where they found David Greenall, suffering from knife wounds, Cumbria Police confirmed.

The 48-year-old was taken to hospital but died later.

A statement released by Mr Greenall's family paid tribute and said he would be "missed".

It added:: "We had some really good times with David and have fond memories. He will be sadly missed."

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Broad Close on Friday evening

