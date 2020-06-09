Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Andrew Ryan admitted unlawful wounding

A former soldier who stabbed his brother in the chest has been jailed for more than two years.

Andrew Leslie Ryan narrowly missed causing "catastrophic" and "life-threatening" injuries to Matthew Ryan on 13 December, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Ryan, 41, was drunk when he attacked his brother, thrusting a blade 2cm into his chest.

Andrew Ryan was jailed for 26 months after admitting unlawful wounding.

The court heard his attack penetrated all muscle layers and caused a very minor puncture to his brother's left lung.

He then ignored his brother's pleas for help, the court heard.

A neighbour came to the victim's aid after hearing the commotion on Millholme Avenue in Carlisle.

A medical expert concluded force equivalent to a powerful punch had been used by Ryan, and if the blade had penetrated any deeper there was a risk of a "catastrophic, life-threatening haemorrhage or [a] punctured lung".

"Fortuitously it didn't go any further," prosecutor David Clarke said.

Judge Nicholas Barker heard Ryan, of Millholme Avenue, Currock, had a long history of violence and mental health problems including a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, but also there had been a recent "breakthrough" with a psychiatrist identifying trauma during his past military service.

