Image caption Cumbria Police said the force was aware of a video posted online by child sexual exploitation activists

Police are urging the public not to "compromise justice" by sharing details online of a man arrested after a sting by paedophile hunters.

The man in his 30s from Keswick was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, Cumbria Police said.

He is currently being detained for questioning.

A force spokeswoman said officers were "aware" of a video posted online by child sexual exploitation activists.

The police spokeswoman said: "Officers would like to remind people - especially online - not to act in a way which could compromise the course of justice, this includes posting images and details on social media or websites.

"Cumbria Constabulary will act appropriately on any information which is reported.

"However, the constabulary's position on so-called paedophile hunter groups reflects the position of the National Police Chiefs' Council, in that we understand the desire to protect children but any member of the public who has information about child sexual abuse, online or otherwise, should contact police so it can be investigated and bring offenders to justice."

