Lake District visitors have caused "significant problems" - blocking roads with parked cars and leaving the ground strewn with rubbish, police have said.

Cumbria Police said National Trust wardens and National Park Rangers had filled 130 bags with rubbish, including "toilet waste", left at beauty spots.

Abandoned cars stopped emergency vehicles getting through some roads at the weekend, the force added.

They also said camping, banned under lockdown rules, had been "a problem".

Police urged visitors to respect the area and act responsibly.

The force said people were using disposable barbecues and lighting fires "at a time of extreme fire risk".

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery said a survey carried out by the National Park Authority found 68% of those polled had not visited the Lake District before.

He said: "As the lockdown measures are eased across the country and foreign holidays are not available, many people are choosing to visit the Lakes and Dales but we appeal to all visitors to respect the environment and the local communities.

"With so many travelling at a time when most food outlets and most toilets are still closed, it is vital that people behave in a responsible and considerate manner."

"Roads blocked by parked cars and piles of discarded bottles and barbecues on the lakeshores are not acceptable."

Owners of the Haweswater reservoir said they were "appalled, shocked and saddened" by the state campers left the reservoirs in.

They said trees had been felled, dry-stone walls damaged and barbecues and litter left.

