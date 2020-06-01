Cumbria

Former Workington nightclub fire: Three men arrested

  • 1 June 2020
Fusion nightclub fire Image copyright Frizington Fire Station
Image caption The former Fusion nightclub was destroyed in the blaze

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a derelict nightclub was destroyed in a blaze.

A man had to be rescued and nearby properties evacuated when fire engulfed the former Fusion nightclub in Workington on Saturday night.

Cumbria Police said two men, aged 28 and 20, from Workington and a 21-year-old man from Whitehaven have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

At its height, eight appliances were at the scene on Ladies Walk.

These included crews from Whitehaven, Workington, Frizington, Cockermouth, Wigton, and Carlisle.

Image copyright Frizington Fire Station
Image caption Crews from Whitehaven, Workington, Frizington, Cockermouth, Wigton, and Carlisle helped tackle the blaze
Image copyright Carlisle East Fire Station
Image caption Emergency services were called out at 23:00 BST on Saturday

