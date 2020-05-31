Image copyright Carlisle East Fire Station Image caption The former Fusion nightclub was destroyed in the blaze

A man had to be rescued after fire engulfed a derelict building in a Cumbria town centre.

The blaze, which broke out overnight in the former Fusion nightclub in Workington, also led to the evacuation of a number of nearby properties.

At its height. eight appliances were at the scene on Ladies Walk.

No information has been released about the condition of the man who was rescued, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Image copyright Carlisle East Fire Station

Fire officers remain at the site damping down.

A spokesman for Carlisle East fire station said: "Lots of hard work prevented the serious blaze from spreading to adjoining properties."