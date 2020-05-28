Image copyright Getty Images Image caption While travelling for exercise is currently permitted, overnight stays away from home are not

Campers who spent a night in the Lake District after travelling from places including Manchester, London and Essex have been fined.

Sixteen £100 penalties were given to people who broke coronavirus guidelines by staying away from their main home overnight, Cumbria Police said.

There has been a "significant increase in complaints" about camping since the lockdown was relaxed, it added.

Although travelling for exercise is allowed, overnight stays are not.

The force reiterated that "the Lake District is not yet ready for tourists in great numbers".

Police said "many people have ignored the legislation over the last fortnight to travel to Cumbria from all over the country to camp in everything from motorhomes and camper vans, to cars and tents".

Supt Sarah Jackson said there had been an "influx of people using beauty spots, car parks and lay-bys in the Lake District as unofficial campsites".

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service have been called out to deal with fires started by visitors who cut branches and trees to use as fuel.

