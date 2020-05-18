Image copyright PA Media Image caption Staff using the face masks are supposed to undergo a "Fit Test" with the help of a trained professional

Staff working at Cumberland Infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital had to use respirator face masks for five weeks that had not been individually fitted.

The delay in fitting affected more than 100 theatre staff working with patients suspected of having Covid-19, BBC Radio Cumbria has learned.

The North Cumbria NHS Trust has apologised and said it was taking steps to ensure it did not happen again.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the situation was "unacceptable."

Staff using the special face masks are supposed to undergo a "Fit Test" , whereby a trained professional checks the mask is tight enough to stop air getting in.

Glen Turp, from the RCN, said: "I absolutely understand that the trust is working exceptionally hard and doing a very good job.

"But when you see situations like this that puts people's lives at risk it's unacceptable.

"We have to be really clear - staff have been put at risk."

According to the RCN, one member of the theatre staff at the trust tested positive for Covid-19, but it was impossible to establish whether this was as result of a badly-fitting mask.

Professor John Howarth, Covid-19 incident commander for the trust, said there had been a struggle to keep pace with the safety tests that were were needed every time new personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived.

Image caption The Royal College of Nursing said it would be contacting NHS England to "discuss concerns"

"We accept there's a very significant issue here. I met the staff in theatres last week and apologised for the delay," Professor Howarth said.

"It's my job to fix issues and listen to the staff concerned and try and learn and improve things and make sure we don't have issues like this again."

He added that different types of masks were being delivered from all over the world and were subject to different testing regimes.

"Every time we get a different type of respirator mask it knocks our percentage of testing right down to zero and we have to build it back up again," he said.

Mr Turp said his organisation would be contacting the Health and Safety Executive and NHS England to "discuss concerns".

