A man with a knife who drunkenly claimed his next-door neighbour "killed" her own father by passing on coronavirus has been branded "callous" and "brutish".

Andrew Stuart, of Peat Bank, Kendal, approached Lynne Westworth during a show of support for NHS workers.

At Carlisle Crown Court, the 57-year-old admitted affray and illegal possession of a knife.

He was sentenced to a five-month prison term, suspended for 18 months.

Miss Westworth's father had died just days before the confrontation on Sunday 5 April.

Stuart, who was holding the knife by his side having earlier rowed with his wife, claimed the care home worker was posing a potential risk by "socialising with others".

"He was shouting at Miss Westworth that she had killed her father," prosecutor Charles Brown told the court.

"He was blaming her father having contracted it on Miss Westworth."

'Out of order'

In an impact statement, Miss Westworth said she was "struggling to cope".

"It was bad enough having to cope with the death of my father and grieve for him. Now I have this to deal with as well," she said.

"It has affected the whole neighbourhood. People are in shock. He was completely out of order."

Defending, barrister David Traynor said Stuart was "ashamed of himself and disgusted with his actions".

He told the court his client was considered "at risk" due to his medical history. He was also said to be "extremely anxious" amid the pandemic.

Judge Nicholas Barker described Stuart's conduct as "atrocious" and ordered him to complete a rehabilitation programme and 150 hours' unpaid work.

He also banned him from contacting or communicating with Miss Westworth for two years.

"Your words are callous, unsympathetic and brutish," Judge Barker said.

"You were in some way seeking to blame Miss Westworth's father's death upon her - a quite awful and terrible remark."

