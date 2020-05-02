Image copyright Jay Broome Image caption People have been shaving their hair off to raise money for the Barrow food bank

A food bank saw demand rise by nearly 300% during the first two weeks of the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

The service in Barrow, Cumbria, said it gave out more food in March than was being donated and faced running out.

Assistant manager Claire Coulthurst said things had since "levelled out a bit", after demand had risen by 283%

"We are currently in a much better position and have enough stock to last approximately three months now based on April's usage," she said.

Supermarkets and Extinction Rebellion had supplied nearly five tonnes of food, she said.

"We may have lost a steady stream of donations from churches and schools but this is being counteracted by individuals and groups who continue to support us," she said.

The Trussell Trust, which runs food banks around the country, said it had seen an increase in demand of 81% compared to the same period last year.

Supporters of the Barrow food bank have raised over £6,500 with local activities like head shaves.

Jay Broome said he had wanted to do something for the local community.

"The food bank was first choice as its helped a close friend of mine multiple times when he needed it," he said.

"Now I'm used to having no hair I actually prefer it."

Image copyright Ryan Mackay Image caption For some, fundraising was the impetus they needed to shave it all off

Ryan Mackay said he had wanted to shave off his hair for a while but "never really had the bottle to do it".

"I kept trying to brush my fringe over with my hand - it took a couple of days to realise it was gone," he said.

Ms Coulthurst said the food bank had been "overwhelmed and are extremely grateful" for the head shavers and other donations.

