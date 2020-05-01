Image copyright PA Image caption Gordon Park was found guilty in 2005 and killed himself in prison in 2010

Three senior judges have rejected a posthumous appeal against the conviction of Gordon Park, the so-called "Lady in the Lake" killer.

Park was found guilty of murdering his wife Carol, whose body was found in Coniston Water in the Lake District in 1997, 21 years after her disappearance.

He killed himself in prison in 2010.

The case, brought by his son, Jeremy Park, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which said there was "no reason to doubt the safety of the conviction".

Image copyright PA Image caption Carol Park went missing from the family home in Leece

The appeal was referred to the court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission and argued the Crown Prosecution Service did not disclose evidence in the trial which would have undermined the credibility of a prison inmate who claimed Park had confessed to his wife's murder.

It also said prosecutors failed to disclose evidence which undermined suggestions the murder weapon was an ice axe belonging to Park, and that two dental experts agreed it could not have caused injuries to Mrs Park's teeth.

