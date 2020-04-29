Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption David Pattinson is banned from a number of shops in Carlisle, Workington and Maryport

A debt-laden drug user who snatched £200 of steak from supermarkets has been jailed for 14 months.

David Pattinson struck three times at Co-op and Aldi shops in Carlisle, Cumbria, earlier this year.

The 29-year-old was already subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from entering certain premises in the area.

At Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted three counts of theft and four breaches of his order having also visited Tesco.

The offences took place within a few days of each other in late February.

He took steak worth £116 and £41 from the Co-op on Denton Street - stuffing the meat inside his jacket - before taking another £41-worth from Aldi on Petteril Bank Road.

Pattinson's CBO was imposed in 2015, but he has flouted it on a total of 18 occasions and was also jailed in January last year following a £1,000 crime spree.

The court heard he committed the latest thefts to pay off a drug debt, but that he no longer uses illicit substances.

Judge Nicholas Barker said of the CBO: "It has been in place for in excess of five years. You have repeatedly and continuously breached it.

"Yet again stores are inconvenienced, troubled, lose money as a result of your actions and your thefts."

