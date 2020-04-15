Image copyright Google Image caption He was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting possessing cocaine with intent to supply

A "naive" drugs courier caught with cocaine with a street value of £200,000 has been jailed for 40 months.

Police stopped a Vauxhall Vivaro van being driven by Ellis Graham on the A689 in Carlisle on 30 January.

Noting the 22-year-old seemed nervous, officers searched the van and found two sealed packages, each containing about 1kg of high purity cocaine.

Graham, from Carlisle, admitted possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply at Carlisle Crown Court.

'Remorseful'

He told police he had been asked by an associate to deliver the parcel and was offered a reward. He said he did not know the weight, purity or value of his criminal cargo.

The court heard Graham, of Hopes Hill Drive, declined to disclose his mobile phone PIN to police, believing it was dangerous to do so, and fearing repercussions and reprisals.

The court heard he was a man of previous good character and was well thought of by his family and employer.

His lawyer, Sean Harkin, said he was "quite naive and quite desperate due to his financial circumstances".

Mr Harkin added: "He was chosen, really, because of his good character, and because of that he has got a better chance of going under the radar than somebody who has been involved in these things before or somebody who has got a record.

"He is remorseful for what he has done."

Judge Nicholas Barker said it was a "significant seizure of drugs" which can "cause misery for individuals".

