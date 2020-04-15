Image copyright Hawkshead Brewery Image caption The brewery was bought by Halewood in 2017

Staff at one of the Lake District's most well-known breweries have lost their jobs because of coronavirus.

Twelve people have been made redundant at the Hawkshead Brewery sites in Staveley and Flookburgh.

Liverpool-based parent company Halewood has been approached for comment about why staff were not furloughed.

Chief executive office Stewart Hainsworth said it had been "hit very hard financially by the impact of Covid-19".

"Regrettably the Covid-19 outbreak does mean we have introduced a scheme of voluntary redundancies," he said.

"We are looking at government measures to attempt to minimise the financial disruption caused by Covid-19 and will continue to take any steps we can to protect jobs and help steer the company through this difficult and uncertain period."

The company would continue to produce beer in the Lake District and planned to reopen its bar and restaurant in Staveley, near Kendal once restrictions are lifted, it said.

Replies to tweets from the brewery announcing the job losses referred to a "lot of brewery talent being lost" and the "heart ripped out of Hawkshead".

Those losing their jobs include head brewer Matt Clarke and lead brewer Mark Jackson.

The marketing manager, four members of the brew team, two draymen and three members of the sales team have also been made redundant.

It was reported in January that Halewood had closed another subsidiary, Sadler's Brewery in the West Midlands, and moved production to Hawkshead's site at Staveley.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.