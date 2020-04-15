Image copyright Google Image caption John Cingelis died at a house on Brantwood Avenue in Carlisle

Two men have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

John Cingelis, 37, died at a house on Brantwood Avenue in Carlisle on Sunday. A second man also suffered stab wounds but has since been discharged from hospital, Cumbria Police said.

Two men aged 24 and 25, both from Carlisle, have been charged with murder and wounding another man.

They are due to appear before the city's magistrates' court later.

Det Ch Insp Jenny Beattie said: "I would like to thank those members of the public who have come forward so far.

"We would continue to appeal for anyone who has any information or any footage that may help the investigation to make contact."

