Carlisle murder probe: Two men in custody after man found dead
- 12 April 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a house in Carlisle.
Cumbria Police said its officers were called to an address in Brantwood Avenue, Harraby, just before 11:00 BST.
A spokesman for the force said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives had started a murder inquiry.
The arrested men are being held in custody, the spokeswoman said.