Image caption Cumbria Police said the man was found dead on Sunday morning

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a house in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police said its officers were called to an address in Brantwood Avenue, Harraby, just before 11:00 BST.

A spokesman for the force said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives had started a murder inquiry.

The arrested men are being held in custody, the spokeswoman said.