Image copyright Jon Stynes Designs Image caption The cartoon additions are designed to make children less fearful

A group of designers have produced coronavirus face shields for use on children's hospital wards.

Jon Stynes Designs in Brampton, Cumbria is sending 2,000 to children's wards at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

More are to be donated to care homes, ambulance crews and doctors' surgeries.

"Over the years we have had so much from the NHS with my wife going through breast cancer, so it's a perfect opportunity to give back to these amazing people," Mr Stynes said.

The company, which normally designs and manufactures for theatres and exhibitions, said it "just started making" the protective face shields.

"Since then, the design has been seen by the right people and the hospital got in touch," Mr Stynes said.

"It feels fantastic to help out."

Image copyright Jon Stynes Designs Image caption The firm is making standard versions for surgeries, ambulances and care homes

The firm is producing standard visors and cartoon versions for medical staff working with children, designed by graphic designer Tim Ellis.

It has added "lugs" to keep the elastic off the wearers' ears, which it was told "becomes very painful after a long shift".

The company is fundraising to cover the cost of materials but said it would not make a profit.

