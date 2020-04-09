Coronavirus: Photographer captures key workers' life in lockdown
A photographer is capturing the lives of key workers during lockdown by taking pictures of them on their doorsteps.
Peter Ostrowski, from Penrith, Cumbria, wanted to show "how important" they are during these "difficult times".
The 33-year-old has taken photographs from his car of people including nurses, a truck driver and a teacher.
"We have to celebrate key workers because they are risking their own lives for us, the community," he said.
Mr Ostrowski, whose day job is working as a breakfast chef, said he wanted to "give something back" to his local community.
"Some of the key workers are not going to see family for weeks. I try to put a lovely smile on their faces and let them for a few seconds forget all about Covid-19," he said.
"I think it is very import to show our community there are important people out there keeping our country going in these sad times.
"We should be like a family to each other in this unplanned situation."
The shots are captured from his car by winding down his window and keeping a minimum distance of 10ft (3m).
Mr Ostrowski said the reaction had been "unbelievable" and he was receiving messages from key workers in Carlisle, Appleby and Whitehaven.
"I am looking for a smile and to see their passion in the eyes. I hope to capture happiness," he said.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
- DO FACE MASKS WORK? Comparing different types
- IS THE NHS READY? How hospitals are preparing
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.