Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tourist chiefs hope visitors will stay away from Buttermere and other Lake District attractions

Holiday homes in the Lake District continue to be advertised despite the coronavirus lockdown and a plea for people to stay away over Easter, police say.

Visits are causing "friction" with local communities, according to Cumbria Police.

It has joined forces with the county's tourism bodies to reinforce government guidelines.

They said people should only leave their homes "when necessary".

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Slattery warned people flouting the advice could be prosecuted.

'Causes friction'

"It is clear that holiday homes continue to be advertised in Cumbria and this is attracting holidaymakers," he said.

"This causes friction with the resident population who are reporting activity to the police and other local authorities.

"We recognise that some businesses have already withdrawn their advertisements and are not taking bookings and we ask others follow that lead.

"If you are considering travelling to a second home or holiday home this weekend for the holidays, I ask you please follow government guidance and stay at home and only leave when necessary."

'Easter like no other'

That message was echoed by the Lake District National Park Authority and Cumbria Tourism.

"This will be an Easter like no other, but we urge visitors and second home owners to listen to the government and to stay in their main residence to protect lives," said Eric Robson, president of Cumbria Tourism.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Easter visitors would usually flock to the area's towns and villages

Organisations across the country have issued similar warnings in recent days, with worries warmer weather may tempt many people to abandon the government's advice after several weeks in lockdown.

