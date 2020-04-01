Image copyright Cumbria Wildlife Trust Image caption They have raised 16 chicks since 2014

A pair of breeding ospreys has returned to a nesting point at a nature reserve, raising hopes for new chicks.

Blue 35 and White YW, who fledged two chicks last year, returned to Foulshaw Moss Nature Reserve, near Witherslack, South Cumbria within a day of each other.

They have raised 16 chicks since 2014.

Ospreys became extinct in England in 1840 but were reintroduced in the 1990s. They migrate each year to Africa or Europe before returning to breed.

Cumbria Wildlife Trust reserves officer Paul Waterhouse said female Blue 35 and male White YW have been showing "courtship behaviour" since their return on Thursday and Friday respectively.

He said: "We're delighted to see Blue 35 and White YW back again. They're an incredibly successful breeding pair.

"Fingers crossed that this year, their seventh at Foulshaw Moss, will be equally productive.

"Following the courtship behaviour we've seen already since their return, we can look forward to seeing eggs in the nest in April."

Mr Waterhouse said the public can watch the birds via the reserve's webcam.

The car park is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak but visitors can access the reserve by foot "as part of their once-a-day exercise as long as they adhere to social distancing rules".

