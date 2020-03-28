Man charged over police officer spit attack in Carlisle
A man has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting at three police officers in Carlisle.
Cumbria Police said officers were spat at after being called out to a hostel in the city centre on Thursday evening, following reports of criminal damage.
A 35-year-old man of Lowther Street, Carlisle, has been charged with criminal damage and three counts of assault on an emergency worker.
He has since been recalled to prison, police said.
He will appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on 5 May.