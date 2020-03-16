Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Arthur O'Leary and Michael Stokes were traced to Appleby and arrested

A dog walker who interrupted two burglars raiding a Cumbrian pensioner's home has been praised by a judge.

Antony Penny spotted Michael Stokes and Arthur O'Leary acting suspiciously outside the Melmerby home of Douglas Bell, 71, on the evening of 7 February.

Mr Penny gave police the registration number of the car the pair were using and they were later arrested.

Stokes, 25 and O'Leary, 35, admitted burglary and were each jailed for three years at Carlisle Crown Court.

The court was told Mr Penny, who was wearing a head torch, spoke to the two men, who engaged in distraction chat before leaving the scene and driving away.

But he made a note of their registration number and they were traced by police to Appleby and arrested.

The pair had smashed their way into Mr Bell's house and stole cash, watches and jewellery belonging to his partner.

In an impact statement the householder said: "I would not wish this on my worst enemy.

"The fact they were arrested and are currently in prison makes me feel better that they are not able to do this to any other vulnerable people."

Stokes, of Westmorland Rise, Appleby, and O'Leary, of no fixed address, admitted burglary.

Handing down the pair's punishment, Judge Nicholas Barker said of Mr Penny's timely intervention on the night of their crime: "He is to be applauded and thanked for his efforts."

