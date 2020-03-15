Image copyright PA Image caption About 10,000 workers are employed at the Sellafield site

A worker at the Sellafield nuclear plant in Cumbria has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sellafield Ltd, which employs 10,000 at the site near Seascale, said it was in contact with Public Health England and was closely monitoring the situation.

It refused to comment on individual cases, but said the employee had followed NHS advice and was self-isolating.

There are currently 13 confirmed cases in the county.

The company said: "We are in contact with Public Health England and are following their advice to protect our employees and partners, while maintaining our focus on the safety and security of the Sellafield site.

"In common with organisations nationwide, we will continue to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation to understand and manage any potential impacts upon our people and our business."