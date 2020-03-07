Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lydia O'Sullivan has not been heard from since 28 February

A British woman reported missing in the south Pacific island nation of Fiji may be safe and well, her family believes.

Lydia O'Sullivan, 23, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, had not been seen or heard from for more than a week.

But social media posts suggest she may be on a mountain retreat with limited access to phone or internet.

Cumbria Police said they were working to confirm the posts but further inquiries were being hampered by Fiji's unreliable phone signal.

Pictures posted on a retreat's Facebook page appear to show Ms O'Sullivan alive and well after the point at which her family lost contact with her.

She had been living and working in New Zealand after two years travelling and normally messaged her family daily.

Police said she had not made contact since 28 February.