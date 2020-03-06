Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Mark Trainor was sentenced to 15 months in a young offenders institution

A teenager who launched a "spineless" attack on two unsuspecting men during a night out has been sentenced.

Mark Trainor, 18, knocked the two men to the ground after getting drunk at his best friend's surprise 18th birthday party in Harrington, Cumbria.

He had denied the assaults but was found guilty at Carlisle Crown Court.

Sentencing him to 15 months in a young offender institution, Recorder Christopher Hudson called the attack "cowardly".

The court heard Trainor attacked the men outside the Lifeboat Inn on 15 March 2019.

'Horrifying experience'

One victim suffered a double jaw fracture, severe bruising and cuts when he was knocked to the ground and punched up to half a dozen times, while his friend was also felled and sustained injuries including a cut to his chin.

"I don't even think they saw it coming," a witness told jurors.

The first victim suffered a permanent displacement of bite, ate no solids for six weeks and spoke of anxiety when in crowds and among people drinking.

The second described a "horrifying experience" and being in immense physical pain.

The court heard Trainor, of High Close, Harrington, accepted he attacked the two men, and he told Recorder Hudson: "I am sorry, Don't send me away."

Recorder Hudson replied: "You are a lad who has to go to custody.

"They are nasty, cowardly, spineless offences. You attacked these entirely innocent chaps."