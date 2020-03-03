Image copyright Family handout Image caption Katrina Fletcher's family described her as a "loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many"

A man who shoved his partner during a drunken row, causing a catastrophic head injury from which she later died, has been jailed.

Katrina Fletcher, 64, died in hospital almost a fortnight after the assault at the couple's home in Keswick, Cumbria, in September.

Patrick Gordon Webster pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing at Carlisle Crown Court.

The 62-year-old was jailed for three years.

Paramedics were called to the couple's home on St Kentigern Close shortly after 23:00 BST on 11 September, the court heard.

Webster told them that "we often fight and have fought today", before saying "I've pushed her and she possibly hit her head".

He admitted waiting an hour before dialling 999, having been unable to wake her.

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Webster had two previous convictions for assaulting his partner

Prosecutor Francis McEntee told the court: "We cannot say there was any intention to do the harm."

Neighbours knew the couple to be "heavy drinkers", Mr McEntee said, and "that their relationship was marked if not marred by repeated bickering and arguments".

The court also heard Webster had two previous convictions for assaulting Ms Fletcher, and an earlier caution for domestic violence.

Colin Aylott QC, defending, said: "The reality is that [Webster] has lost the person he loved the most in the world.

"He knows this was a result of his stupidity in the act of pushing his partner in the way that he did."

Jailing Webster, of Walker Road, Aberdeen, Judge Peter Davies said: "No sentence that I can pass can compensate for the loss of a priceless life.

"You must live for the rest of your life with the fact that you have caused her death."