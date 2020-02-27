Image copyright South Lakeland District Council Image caption The site will become a "multi-use public space"

A derelict lido site will reopen to the public after a refurbishment - but there are no immediate plans to bring the swimming pool back into use.

Grange Lido in Cumbria closed in 1993, and a campaign group has been lobbying to restore it to its former glory.

South Lakeland District Council has now approved a £1.96m project to stabilise the buildings and landscape the site.

There will also be an "appropriate infill to the pool which would not preclude future re-watering".

The saltwater lido - which is now Grade II-listed - was built in 1932, and closed after 61 years due to a combination of low usage and increasing operational and repair costs.

The "light-touch" refurbishment will transform the site into a "multi-use public space", the council said.

The site has been derelict since the closure of the pool

Councillor Jonathan Brook, the council's deputy leader, said: "Urgent action was needed to save this important community asset before it deteriorated further.

"We are delighted work can start and our vision of bringing the site back into public use can begin to be realised, with the option of bringing the pool back into use sometime in the future still open.

"The lido is much loved by many in our community and further afield, as well as being a valuable part of our cultural heritage."