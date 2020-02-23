Image caption The building's exterior was supported by scaffolding for many years

Work to demolish a crumbling hotel in the centre of Carlisle is reaching its final stages, the council has said.

Work to bulldoze the former Grade II-listed Central Plaza began in November last year over fears it would collapse.

Seven thousand tonnes of rubble have been removed from the site, and on Monday scaffolding will be erected for the final stage of the demolition.

The work is set to finish on 8 March, when it is hoped the Victoria Viaduct will reopen.

A Carlisle City Council spokeswoman said: "The depth of the site is significant - there is now a two-storey high difference in level between Victoria Viaduct and the lower ground floor of the former hotel.

"There is currently no access to the site other than for contractors. Fencing and hoarding is now in the process of being installed."

The hotel closed in 2004, with the site being held by the Crown Estate, although the council is still responsible for it.