Image copyright Konishi Gaffney Architects Image caption The beach cafe would have views across the Irish Sea

A design has been chosen for a cafe planned for the Cumbrian coast.

For the past three years a temporary cafe at the beach at Silecroft has proved popular with tourists.

Copeland Council now wants to spend £380,000 on a permanent snack stop as part of the Connecting Cumbria's Hidden Coast project, which aims to boost tourism.

If approved by the Lake District National Park Authority, the cafe would open in the spring of 2021.

Architects Konishi Gaffney said the design was inspired by the pitched slate roofs of the Lake District and would provide sheltered areas regardless of the wind direction.

Copeland mayor Mike Starkie said: "It's fantastic that this is moving along at a pace.

"Silecroft and the rest of Copeland's coast are the best-kept secret in tourism."

Silecroft beach is in the south west of the Lake District National Park, overlooked by Black Combe Fell and offering views across the Irish Sea.

The Connecting Cumbria's Hidden Coast programme is funded by more than £1m from the government's Coastal Communities Fund and £600,000 from Sellafield Ltd.