Man jailed over sword-threat bike robbery

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Jamie Wilson showed no remorse, the court heard

A man who robbed a schoolboy of his bike while holding a 3ft-long (0.9m) samurai sword has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Jamie Wilson approached the 13-year-old in Carlisle's Keenan Park and asked for a look at the bicycle before pulling out the sword, the city's crown court heard.

He was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time.

The 31-year-old had denied robbery and bladed article possession charges.

The incident took place at about 21:15 BST on 28 August last year as the youngster with the bike was with a friend in the Harraby area of the city.

Giving evidence, the boy, now aged 14, said he had been "shocked".

Asked why he let Wilson, of Miller's Court, Botcherby take the bike, he added: "Because he had that sword."

Wilson rode off and a different bicycle he had with him was taken home by the boy.

The court heard he claimed he had merely swapped bikes with the youngster.

Jeff Smith, defending, told the court Wilson's life had been "spiralling out of control" at that time he was in a "very bad place".

He was also sentenced for possession of cocaine and cannabis, which were found by police when he was arrested.

Jailing him for 54 months, recorder Richard Archer said: "It is clear to me there is not a shred of remorse for what you put the boy and (his friend) through."