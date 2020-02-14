Image caption To restore water supplies a major, damaged pipe had to be repaired

Householders who lost water supplies because of Storm Ciara are to get compensation, United Utilities said.

A major incident was declared after 8,000 properties in Cumbria were left without water.

United Utilities said supplies had been restored but that some taps might not be running at full pressure.

Helen Apps, spokeswoman for the firm, said households left without water for more than 12 hours were in line for compensation.

Appleby, Shap, Orton, Low Braithwaite, Threlkeld and Glenridding were among the areas affected.

Image caption While the damage was being repaired United Utilities gave out free bottled water

United Utilities said 90 million litres of water needed to be pumped into the system.

GP practices at Shap and Glenridding, which had been affected by the water supply problems, have returned to normal operation.

Ms Apps said: "We know which areas didn't have water, or which areas had low pressure and when that was.

"We will be doing a calculation and within ten days we will get back to people and we will send them some automatic compensation."