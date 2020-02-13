Image caption David John Mackay "lied about everything"

A conman who "destroyed the lives" of two women has been jailed.

David John Mackay ran up debts in their names, and stole and pawned their belongings, while living secret lives with both of them in Carlisle.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the fraud funded his drug use following a jail term in the 1990s for armed robbery.

The 49-year-old, of Leigh Farm, Pensford, near Bristol, admitted nine charges of fraud and two of theft, and has now been sentenced to two years.

The court was told that over a period of 10 years he obtained loans totalling almost £12,000 in the women's names without their knowledge.

One was left on the brink of homelessness after he failed to make their mortgage payments.

He falsely told both he had terminal cancer and that his parents had died, and tricked others into lending him cash by wrongly stating that a sister and mother of one of his partners had passed away.

'Cruelty beyond belief'

In victim impact statements the devastated pair detailed the huge emotional, financial and mental cost of Mackay's offending.

One said: "When I think about all the lies and deceit, they were so huge and life-changing.

"I feel that my world has been turned upside down from the life I knew."

The second woman called Mackay's conduct "cruelty beyond belief", and said: "He stole everything from me: my self-respect, my self-esteem and my faith my my own judgement.

"The damage that this man has caused is irreparable. He lied about anything and everything."

Sentencing Mackay, Recorder Eric Lamb said: "The effect of your offending has been, in my judgement, to destroy the lives of two women with whom you had settled relationships."