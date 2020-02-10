Image caption Stock was washed away at Appleby Co-op in the flooding on Sunday

Homeowners and businesses across Cumbria are beginning a clean-up after Storm Ciara brought flooding to much of the county.

Appleby was worst-hit where residents battled to save their homes from the River Eden which swamped the town.

More than 150mm (6in) of rain fell in the county in 24 hours, with water levels in Appleby within 2ft of those seen during Storm Desmond in 2015.

One local councillor said it had been "horrific" for people in the town.

Other parts of Cumbria, including Kendal, Keswick and Shap were also hit by flooding, although there were no reports of injuries.

River levels are now receding.

Much of Appleby town centre was swamped with the local Co-op one of the victims of flooding.

Image caption Appleby's Co-op was swamped with floodwater

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Residents in Appleby were fighting to keep floodwaters at bay on Sunday

Andrew Connell, chairman of Eden District Council and lives in Appleby, said: "Storm Desmond was billed as a once-in-a-century event, and here it is happening again barely four years later.

"The river in the end rose to within 2ft of the level it achieved in Storm Desmond in December 2015.

"This was horrific for those people who saw what was happening.

"Having said that, there was greater awareness and preparation. We now have an Appleby emergency response group, who had been alerted to the storm, although no-one knew how high the river was going to get.

"There was simply more water than people expected.

"People who had water barriers were able to put them up, so the response group acted valiantly."

Image caption Properties in Carlisle's Warwick Road narrowly escaped being flooded on Sunday night

Residents in Carlisle's Warwick Road narrowly escaped flooding after the River Petteril burst its banks. The nearby bus station was evacuated as a precaution.

Travellers face another day of disruption with rail companies warning of more cancellations and delays.

A number of roads remain closed throughout Cumbria including the St Lawrence Bridge in Appleby, the A686 Langwathby Bridge and the A591 at Dodd Wood.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is due to come into force for most of Cumbria from 15:00 GMT.

Electricity North West said the majority of more than 3,000 people who lost power on Sunday had been reconnected.

