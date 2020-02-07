Image copyright PA Media Image caption Aaron Blackburn was detained for 40 months

Three teenagers who wore masks and wielded a cleaver as they robbed a convenience store have been detained.

Aaron Blackburn, 18, Matthew Wallis, 17, and a 16-year-old, carried out the raid at the Foreways store in Carlisle in November.

Wallis, who was wearing a red gas mask and brandishing a large meat cleaver, vaulted the counter before snatching packets of cigarettes.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, all three admitted robbery.

The judge sentenced Blackburn to 40 months, Wallis to three years, and the 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, received a two-year detention training order.

Wallis emptied the cigarettes into a makeshift bag made from a duvet cover, along with the contents of a till drawer and some alcoholic drinks.

Meanwhile, the youngest robber, who had turned 16 that day, was keeping lookout.

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption One of the teenagers wore a red gas mask

Referring to the two employees at the store, Judge Nicholas Barker said: "What met them can only be described as a truly horrifying sight."

There were no injuries, but one employee said in a statement: "The memory of seeing the lads with the gas masks is one that I can't get out of my head."

Footprint on counter

The teenagers escaped on foot but were found hiding in a loft the following morning.

They were linked to the crime scene by forensic evidence from clothing and masks, and a footprint left on the shop counter.

Wallis, from Blackpool, Blackburn, of Queen's Road, Kendal, and the 16-year-old, of Carnforth, admitted robbery, and Wallis also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Barker said: "All three of you were there for the same purpose. All three of you were equally involved."