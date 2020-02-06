Image caption The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released

Investigators probing the deaths of two people in Cumbria are looking into whether carbon monoxide poisoning was to blame.

The bodies of a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s were found at an address in Workington's Vulcans Lane on Wednesday.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it was investigating whether the pair were overcome by the gas.

Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the victims' next of kin have been informed, officers said.