Man and woman found in Workington house
- 5 February 2020
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a house in Cumbria.
Police received reports of concern for the welfare of a man in Vulcan's Lane, Workington, at 09:45 GMT.
Cumbria Police said officers forced their way into the house where a man in his 50s, and a woman, in her 80s, were found dead.
Detectives said no arrests had been made and they were treating the deaths as unexplained. They also said there was no wider risk to the public.