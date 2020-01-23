Image copyright PA Image caption The zoo was granted a licence in 2017 after a new company took over control from its founder

A zoo where a keeper was killed and hundreds of animals died has been praised for work to improve standards.

It is the first time in more than seven years Barrow Council has not had concerns about the way South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria is run.

A council report has raised no questions about the care of animals or the safety of visitors and staff.

It said concerns about ventilation and record-keeping raised in inspections last year had been dealt with.

A report to councillors said the zoo at Dalton-in-Furness should be "commended" for its "considerable efforts".

While some gaps remain in the backlog of data, the report concluded the zoo was now complying with the relevant regulations.

The Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd was granted a licence in May 2017 after it took over control of the zoo from its founder, David Gill.

Keeper Sarah McClay, originally from Glasgow, was mauled to death by a tiger in 2013 and a council report in 2017 revealed 486 animals had died in four years.

