Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Recorder Timothy Hannam QC said Stewart Macintosh was "manipulative and deceitful"

A hotel manager who stole more than £107,000 from a family-run business has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Gambling addict Stewart Macintosh plundered £100,588 from the coffers of the Graham Arms in Carlisle over a seven-year period.

The 58-year-old, of English Street in Longtown, also pocketed almost £7,000 in cash he was supposed to bank.

He pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court to theft and false accounting.

Recorder Timothy Hannam QC said Macintosh was "manipulative and deceitful".

The court heard Macintosh ran the hotel and handled money from 2011 to 2018.

He committed the offence through 859 separate transactions by falsifying hand-written cash sheets which were required for accounting purposes.

'Crippling' addiction

Macintosh's theft "nearly destroyed" the business, which had around 12 employees, and forced family members to pay in large sums of their own money, the court heard.

Prosecutor Peter Horgan said: "They directors have endured what they describe as an extremely emotional, traumatic experience."

Macintosh, who had no previous convictions, was sacked from the hotel.

David Wales, defending, said: "He feels a great deal of remorse but also shame at the way he has conducted himself."

Mr Wales said the defendant had a "crippling" gambling addiction.