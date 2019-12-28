A motorist has been reported to court after police stopped a Lamborghini Urus allegedly being driven in excess of 120mph.

Officers pulled over the vehicle, which had children in the back, on the M6 northbound at Junction 42 near Carlisle on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Cumbria Police said the driver had been playing the seasonal tune Driving Home for Christmas.

The force described it as "an accident waiting to happen".