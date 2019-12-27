BAE Systems hiring 'record' numbers of apprentices

Image copyright BAE Systems Image caption More than 330 of the new recruits will be based in Barrow

Defence giant BAE Systems plans to recruit more than 300 apprentices in Barrow, Cumbria, where the Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarine is being constructed.

The company said it was "ramping up" construction at the town's shipyard.

The firm is taking on a record number of more than 800 apprentices across the UK next year, with 331 at the site.

Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said apprentices were the "the lifeblood" of the business.

"As technology and our workplace evolves, it's critical that we continue to invest in training the next generation of engineers and leaders," he said.

The majority of the new recruits will join the firm's air or maritime divisions, working on combat technologies for the Royal Air Force and the Dreadnought programme to replace the current Vanguard class submarines.

There are places for 331 apprentices in South Cumbria, 200 in the North West, 133 in the South East, and 68 in Yorkshire and Humberside, 63 in Scotland and 14 in the South West.

The Barrow shipyard's workforce has increased to more than 9,000 for the first time in 30 years as staff work on Dreadnought while also building four Astute-class submarines.