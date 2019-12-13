Two 15-year-old boys have appeared in court accused of raping a teenage girl.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the attack happened in Appleby on 30 May and involved a girl who was under the age of 16.

The boys, both from Staffordshire and who cannot be named because of their ages, denied one charge each of rape.

They were bailed on condition they live outside of Cumbria. They are due to stand trial at the crown court on 6 May.