Image caption Jetmir Paci, Defrim Paci and Sitar Ali had all denied the charges

Jurors in the trial of three men accused of forcing Romanian nationals to work long hours for low pay at a Carlisle car wash have been discharged.

Brothers Defrim Paci, 40, and Jetmir Paci, 35, along with Sitar Ali, 31, denied two modern slavery charges earlier this year.

The allegations related to the Shiny car wash on Warwick Road.

Judge Julie Clemitson said the trial, which started last month, had to be halted for legal reasons.

A decision whether to retry Mr Ali, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle; Defrim Paci, of Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and Jetmir Paci, of Minimum Terrace, Chesterfield; has not yet been made.