Keswick School's finance chief stole £188,000
- 25 November 2019
A woman has admitted stealing approximately £188,000 while working at a Cumbrian school.
Finance manager Ghislain Smithson stole the money from Keswick School over the course of about six years from August 2012.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, the 52-year-old of Sandybeck Way, Cockermouth, admitted theft.
She was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 3 December following the preparation of reports.
It is understood she left the school last year.