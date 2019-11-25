Image copyright Google Image caption Keswick School has about 1,200 pupils

A woman has admitted stealing approximately £188,000 while working at a Cumbrian school.

Finance manager Ghislain Smithson stole the money from Keswick School over the course of about six years from August 2012.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, the 52-year-old of Sandybeck Way, Cockermouth, admitted theft.

She was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 3 December following the preparation of reports.

It is understood she left the school last year.