Image copyright Court reporter Image caption Gerard Richard Monk was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court

A man who drove at police officers controlling traffic at Appleby Horse Fair has been sentenced for dangerous driving.

Gerard Richard Monk, 38, from Dufton, struck two PCs and a patrol vehicle after refusing to stop his Ford Transit on Roman Road, in Cumbria, on 5 June.

One officer was struck on the hand and another had his foot driven over.

Monk admitted the offence and was given an eight-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was also banned from driving for a year and must take an extended re-test.

Monk must also complete a three-month night-time curfew and rehabilitation.

'Foaming at mouth'

The court was told Monk became frustrated after a hard day at work.

He was described as "foaming at the mouth" and aggressive when officers visited his home the next day, but calmed down and apologised when handcuffed.

"I was trying to get home from work," he later said. "I panicked and it just got word and worse. I realised I should have stopped."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.