Image copyright Google Image caption Cumbria County Council described the 28-bed home as "dated"

Plans to close a council-run care home in a Cumbria village have been branded a "farce" by a local businessman.

The Abbey in Staveley is "dated" and faces prohibitive costs to bring it up to standard, Cumbria County Council says.

Entrepreneur David Brockbank wants a community trust to take on the costs, and save the home, rated "good".

But the council said residential place demand was falling forcing it to explore more appropriate care.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Councillor Patricia Bell, cabinet member for health and care said the Abbey had not been able to accept new residents because of a fire audit.

'Arranged relocation'

With narrow corridors, steps and isolated areas, it also had a lack of en-suite rooms and the 28-bed home was left with just six residents and unlikely to ever be fully occupied.

Brockbank accused the council of ignoring the community trust "solution", as well as a 1,000-strong petition".

He said: "They have not considered in a positive way the views of the community.

"We had heard they have already arranged the relocation of the residents, so it's all a farce.

"Sure, they go through all the procedure but they have actually made the decision days ago."

However, the council said the process had been "long and transparent" and involved discussions with staff and local councillors, as well as a community drop-in and feedback event, along with a public consultation.