Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Malcolm Shaun Israel pleaded guilty to four sexual assault charges

A former soldier who sexually assaulted two schoolgirls has been jailed.

Malcolm Shaun Israel abused one girl, aged 12, after putting on a "really scary movie", and gave an older girl alcohol before sexually assaulting her.

The abuse came to light when the younger victim told her father, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Israel, of Haig Road, Carlisle, was jailed for five years and must sign the sex offenders register for life after admitting four sexual offences.

When interviewed by police Israel said he did not require a solicitor, saying: "Cos I'm guilty."

He later breached the conditions of his bail by providing gifts to one of the victims.

The armed forces veteran had battled with alcoholism and had "no memory" of committing the assaults, the court heard.

Judge Julie Clemitson ordered his case be reported to the safeguarding authorities